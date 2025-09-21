ETV Bharat / state

Three Die In Electrocution Accident During Kabaddi Match In Chhattisgarh

Kondagaon: Three persons were electrocuted to death and many others suffered burns when a tent for spectators came in contact with a high-tension power line during a kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Raosawahi village of Baderajpur block on Saturday night, they said.

According to sources, the villagers had organised the match and tents were set up for people to watch the game. While the two teams were competing on the field, a sudden storm swept through the area.

The storm caused an 11-kV power line to touch the iron pole of the tent erected on the ground for viewers to watch the game, resulting in several of them receiving an electric shock, said an eyewitness.

Following this, a stampede-like scene was formed inside the tent. The locals pulled the people who suffered electric shocks and rushed them to the Vishrampuri Hospital.