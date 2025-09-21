Three Die In Electrocution Accident During Kabaddi Match In Chhattisgarh
Three people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a live electric wire fell on spectators during a Kabaddi match.
Kondagaon: Three persons were electrocuted to death and many others suffered burns when a tent for spectators came in contact with a high-tension power line during a kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Raosawahi village of Baderajpur block on Saturday night, they said.
According to sources, the villagers had organised the match and tents were set up for people to watch the game. While the two teams were competing on the field, a sudden storm swept through the area.
The storm caused an 11-kV power line to touch the iron pole of the tent erected on the ground for viewers to watch the game, resulting in several of them receiving an electric shock, said an eyewitness.
Following this, a stampede-like scene was formed inside the tent. The locals pulled the people who suffered electric shocks and rushed them to the Vishrampuri Hospital.
The doctors at the hospital confirmed that three people had died due to electrocution. The three others remain critical and were later referred to the Kondagaon District Hospital for further treatment.
The villagers said that they never expected such a tragedy during a festive sporting event. Meanwhile, some villagers blamed weak and unrepaired electrical wiring for the accident and alleged that timely maintenance by the electricity department could have prevented the accident.
The deceased have been identified as Satish Netam, a player who was also among the spectators, Shyamlal Netam and Sunil Shori, residents of nearby villages, police said. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.
