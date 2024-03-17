Electoral bonds nothing but 'quid pro quo', says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Electoral bonds nothing but 'quid pro quo', says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that electoral bonds are nothing but 'quid pro quo'. This comes after the Election Commission on Sunday uploaded the data received in digitised form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds, on its website.

Hyderabad: Electoral bonds are nothing but 'quid pro quo', Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday. Addressing a "meet the press" programme, Reddy slammed former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that his regime resembled "Nizam's rule."

"They (electoral bonds) are nothing but 'quid pro quo' between those in power and contractors. Those in power are giving some contracts and they are giving back electoral bonds," he said replying to a query. The Election Commission of India on Sunday uploaded the data received in digitised form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds, on its website.

He further said the Congress party opposes the idea of simultaneous polls and if it comes to power in the upcoming general elections, they will have a relook on the issue and take a call. Reddy said the upcoming elections are a referendum on the Congress government's rule in Telangana and he would take the responsibility of winning more seats.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.