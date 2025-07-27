'Elections Will Be Fair, No Place for Bangladeshi Voters in Bihar,' Nishikant Dubey Defends SIR

Deoghar: Taking a jibe at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Sunday said that it was the Congress that used the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he added, " When the law to reduce the age of voters from 21 to 18 years was passed by former PM Rajiv Gandhi, the centre and the Election Commission are working under the same law".

He further said that the allegations of the opposition regarding the SIR in Bihar have no substance. "The elections will be fought between the citizens of India and not between Bangladeshi citizens. All the Bangladeshi citizens there will be removed," he added.

Regarding the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the monsoon session of parliament, he said, "The Prime Minister will be present in the House on Monday and there will be a vigorous discussion on it".

Coming down heavily on the Hemant Soren-led state government's decision to rename Atal Mohalla Clinic to Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinic, the BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda said that Mother Teresa should be honoured separately, rather than trying to "erase" the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The BJP leader further said Chief Minister Hemant Soren seems to be "preparing to go to jail again," looking at the activities of the state government. The Godda MP added that development projects worth Rs 1.5 lakh crores are underway in his constituency.