A Grenade And A Vote: Ten Years Apart

Palhalan (Jammu and Kashmir): The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir held after a decade concluded on Tuesday with 61.30 percent of votes cast in the last phase.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described the conclusion of elections as "peaceful, fair and a new chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir." The third and the last phase was held in 16 assembly constituencies of Kashmir and 24 constituencies of Jammu.

In Kashmir, the Pattan assembly constituency which witnessed boycott and violence voted in the previous elections, the voting on October 1 was held peacefully like other segments that polled in the three phases.

I have a vivid and unforgettable memory of covering elections in Pattan constituency in May 2014, when parliament elections were held in Baramulla parliamentary seat. I and two other journalist colleagues had a narrow escape in those polls.

Ten years ago on May 7, I was reporting inside a polling station in Palhalan area of the Pattan segment. I was working in a regional English daily newspaper and was deployed to cover the parliament elections in Baramulla seat.

I was collecting the figure of votes cast in the polling station which was housed inside the Government Boys Higher Secondary. Outside and inside the polling station, paramilitary forces outnumbered both voters and polling staff. There were no voters and queues of men and women or youth waiting for their turn to vote. It was all security forces and fragile calm.

As I was noting down the number of voters and votes cast, I heard an explosive sound. The polling staff started hiding under the chairs and benches. In a flash, the paramilitary personnel entered the same room and hid with the staff. I enquired from a CRPF what was the bang about.

"A grenade was lobbed that hit the brick fencing of the school," he replied.

The female staff started weeping. As fear had gripped the premises and all were praying for the safety of their life, no men was tried to console or assure them. A grim and pensive silence took over entire school premises and no one dared to move or confirm what next is going to happen, an encounter, more explosions or voice or ambulance sirens. No body had any clue. After ten minutes of pensive atmosphere, army and paramilitary personnel rushed into the school premises. It looked like a crackdown on the polling station.

The clamour of the men in uniform outside the class room, where I with the another journalist colleagues and the polling staff were hiding, was a sign of reassurance for us all. A third colleague had not entered the polling station but preferred to stay outside.

An army office and a CRPF commandant inquired if we all including the CRPF personnel were safe. We came out of the room and showed our identity cards to them and they let us go.

To our shock, the third media colleague was missing, and we could not connect with him for half an hour. We inquired from the paramilitary forces but they had no idea. Amid the fearful atmosphere in Palhalan, we could not ask anyone as no civilian except the security forces were seen on the roads and streets. We wanted to rush away from Palhalan, but could not leave until the third colleague arrived. After half an hour of tense wait, he appeared from a lane. We didn't talk for half a hour, until we drove away towards Sopore, another volatile area then.

Ten years later on October 1, 2024 when I reached around 9 am at the same polling station in Palhalan, housed in the same government school, voters- men, women, young and old queued up to vote.

Pattan constituency recorded 67. 30 percentage of votes.