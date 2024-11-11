ETV Bharat / state

Electioneering For Wayanad By-polls 2024 Will Draw To A Close Today

UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to address two rallies at Sulthan Bathery and Thiruvambady on Monday in attendance of her brother Rahul Gandhi.

UDF nominee Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at suppoters at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad on Sunday. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Wayanad: Electioneering for the imminent byelections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will draw to a close on Monday as the 48-hour silent period will kick in.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead two major rallies — at Sulthan Bathery (10 am) and another at Thiruvambady (3 pm).

Meanwhile, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri will be holding a roadshow in Kalpetta at 4 pm and BJP's Navya Haridas will wrap up her campaign at Chungam, Sulthan Bathery.

This is the first election for Vadra as a Congress candidate ticket after her brother vacated the seat after simultaneously being elected from Wayanad and Rae Bereli in Uttar Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The theme of Vadra's electioneering centred around solidifying her connection with the electorate and addressing the critical issues that affect the people of Wayanad.

LoP and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi joined his sister in the last day's electioneering and promised to elevate Wayanad to the ranks of world’s premier tourism destination.

"As a challenge, I will help her to make Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world," he said addressing a gathering followed by a roadshow with Priyanka from the Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery here.

Gandhi said the people of Wayanad taught him that the word love has a great place in politics. "I did not use that word, but the people of Wayanad taught me that the word has a great place in politics," he added. To a huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road, the Congress leader also stated that love and affection are the only weapons to combat hatred and anger.

TAGGED:

