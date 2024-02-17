Election Preparations in Full Swing in Jammu and Kashmir, Says CEO Pandurang K Pole

Published : 2 hours ago

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday declared that election preparations in the Union Territory are underway. The CEO emphasised that the administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process in the region.

Srinagar: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday declared that election preparations in the Union Territory are underway. The CEO emphasised that the administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process in the region.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, CEO Pole highlighted that comprehensive election-related training is currently being provided to all stakeholders, including the police, CRPF, political parties and others. This training aims to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, fostering a sense of readiness among participants.

Reiterating the state's preparedness for the upcoming elections, CEO Pole exuded confidence in the meticulous planning and execution of the election-related activities. He stated that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has been actively involved in organising meetings, training sessions and other essential initiatives for the past six months.

"We have trained personnel at the national, state and district levels. The police, CRPF and members of political parties are undergoing training to ensure they are well-versed with the rules and guidelines. Once the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the schedule, our activities will be further intensified," CEO Pole assured.

Emphasising the vital role of the media in the democratic process, CEO Pole acknowledged the significant responsibility that falls on the shoulders of the fourth pillar of democracy. He mentioned, "The ECI has already chalked out rules and regulations for the media," underscoring the importance of unbiased and accurate reporting during the election period.

With parliamentary elections expected to take place in May and April 2024, the CEO conveyed the dedication of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to uphold democratic values and conduct free and fair elections in the Union Territory.

