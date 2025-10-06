ETV Bharat / state

Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Polls Schedule Today

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (centre) and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (left) and Vivek Joshi pose for a picture during a presser on poll preparedness for forthcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar, in Patna, on Sunday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Bihar assembly polls today (October 6, 2025). The announcement will take place during a press conference in the national capital at 4 pm.

The tenure of the 243-member Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22. Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. While the ruling NDA has asked for a singh-phase election, the opposition wants the polls to be completed in two phases.

The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The much-awaited announcement takes place a day after CEC Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, wrapped their Bihar visit.

The CEC on Sunday asserted that the special intensive revision in Bihar "purified" the voters' list after 22 years, and said many new initiatives were being undertaken for the upcoming assembly polls, which would be replicated across the country in due course.

Kumar addressed a press conference before winding up a two-day tour of the state, where he received feedback from representatives of political parties and discussed poll preparedness with officials.

“With the successful completion of SIR, the voters’ list in Bihar has been purified. It is after a gap of 22 years that such a cleansing has taken place. The exercise will now be conducted across the country,” Kumar said.