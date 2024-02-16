Election Commission of India Likely to Visit Jammu and Kashmir on March 12,13 Ahead of LS Polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on March 12 and 13 to evaluate the state's preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and explore the feasibility of conducting Assembly polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Anup Kumar Pandey and Arun Goel, will lead the delegation during the crucial visit. The primary focus of the visit is to review the preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held in April-May this year.

The Commission aims to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process in the region, which has been without an elected government since June 19, 2018, following the withdrawal of support by the BJP to the Mehbooba Mufti-led government, citing a deteriorating security situation.

"One of the key objectives of the Commission is to assess the possibility of conducting Assembly polls in the Union Territory (UT). The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in November-December 2014. The visit aims to gauge the current political and security landscape and evaluate the readiness for conducting these crucial elections," sources said.

They further said, "During their stay in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission officials are scheduled to meet with various stakeholders, including representatives of political parties, civil administration officials, and law enforcement authorities. These interactions are expected to provide valuable insights into the ground situation and help the Commission make informed decisions about the electoral process."

The development comes in view of the Supreme Court's directive on December 11, 2023. The apex court had directed the Election Commission of India to conduct Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. This deadline adds urgency to the assessment of the feasibility of holding these elections within the stipulated timeframe.

To ensure the security and smooth conduct of elections, the ECI has already approved the deployment of significant paramilitary forces in the region.

A total of 635 companies of paramilitary forces have been sanctioned for Jammu and Kashmir, along with an additional 57 companies for Ladakh. This move underscores the commitment of the Election Commission to uphold the democratic process in the Union Territories.