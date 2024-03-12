Election Commission of India to Visit Kashmir Today

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In connection with the parliamentary elections, the Election Commission of India team is arriving in Kashmir on Tuesday March 12 for a two-day visit to the valley to review poll preparedness, sources said.

The visiting ECI delegation will meet the leaders of the political parties and officials from the administration.

The team, headed by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajeev Kumar, is reaching Srinagar on Tuesday morning and will review the preparations at SKICC with civil and security officials of Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation will also meet the representatives of the local political parties at the same place.

Ahead of the Election Commission of India's visit today, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said that the police and security forces are ready to conduct the parliamentary elections in peace and stability.

In the backdrop of the Election Commission of India's visit, local political parties have demanded to hold assembly elections in the union territory. It is worth noting that these parties have been insisting on holding these assembly elections for the last five years.

It should be noted that assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, after which PDP and BJP formed a coalition government. However, this government ended on 8 June 2018 when the BJP withdrew support to the PDP.

Since 2018, President's rule has been in force here, while on August 5, 2019, after the abrogation of Article 370, the central government divided the state into two union territories. Since then, the President's representative, the Lieutenant Governor, has been running the system in the region.