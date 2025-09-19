ETV Bharat / state

'Election Commission Is Lying, It Has Not Given Information Sought By CID,' Priyank Kharge

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer misled the people by claiming to have provided all the information to the Karnataka CID in September 2023 itself.

"What the Karnataka CEO said was a plain lie. They have not given the information that the CID had sought. They are only trying to mislead people by saying they have given all the details," said Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's IT & BT Minister.

Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Chief Election Commission of India of trying to shield culprits in the Aland voter deletion case by withholding the crucial details from the CID despite 18 reminders.

Responding to the allegations, the Karnataka CEO said the EC had given all the information available with it in September 2023 itself, and it had nothing to hide. It also said it rejected 5,994 online applications for the deletion of names from the voters' list, suspecting their genuineness.

Dismissing the CEO's claims, Kharge said the CID had asked for destination IP addresses, device destination ports and OTP trails. None of these details was given. "For argument's sake, even if you agree with the CEO's claims that it gave all the details way back in 2023, then why has the CEO's office written to the ECI in February 2025, asking it to provide the details sought by the CID. It shows the CEO's office is lying," Kharge said.