'Election Commission Is Lying, It Has Not Given Information Sought By CID,' Priyank Kharge
Published : September 19, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
By Anil Gejji
Bengaluru: The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer misled the people by claiming to have provided all the information to the Karnataka CID in September 2023 itself.
"What the Karnataka CEO said was a plain lie. They have not given the information that the CID had sought. They are only trying to mislead people by saying they have given all the details," said Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's IT & BT Minister.
Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Chief Election Commission of India of trying to shield culprits in the Aland voter deletion case by withholding the crucial details from the CID despite 18 reminders.
Responding to the allegations, the Karnataka CEO said the EC had given all the information available with it in September 2023 itself, and it had nothing to hide. It also said it rejected 5,994 online applications for the deletion of names from the voters' list, suspecting their genuineness.
Dismissing the CEO's claims, Kharge said the CID had asked for destination IP addresses, device destination ports and OTP trails. None of these details was given. "For argument's sake, even if you agree with the CEO's claims that it gave all the details way back in 2023, then why has the CEO's office written to the ECI in February 2025, asking it to provide the details sought by the CID. It shows the CEO's office is lying," Kharge said.
Further, he accused the Karnataka CEO of projecting himself as being responsible for uncovering this voter deletion case and his timely action and vigilance thwarted a fraud. "That is not the truth. The case came to light because of the vigilance of the party's MLA, B R Patil. Immediately after coming to know about the fraud, we held a press conference on February 11, 2023. Then we registered a complaint with the Election Commission of India on February 20. But no action was taken by the EC. It was only after we threatened to stage a dharna, they filed an FIR and started the investigation,” he said.
Patil said if the voter deletion efforts had not been foiled, he would have lost the 2023 election. He also demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set up a Special Investigation Team for a deeper probe into the issue.
Kharge also took a swipe at the BJP for responding to Rahul’s allegations against the EC. “Throughout his press conference on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi did not utter a word about the BJP. But still, BJP leaders, starting from Union Ministers to Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, are competing to counter Rahul’s allegation. Why are they responding to questions asked of EC? Has EC appointed them as its spokesperson?” he asked.
He also dared BJP leaders to offer a point-by-point rebuttal to issues raised by Rahul Gandhi instead of trying to become a mouthpiece of the EC.
