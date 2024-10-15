ETV Bharat / state

Election Commission Is Final Authority: Sharad Pawar On Poll Symbol

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Election Commission is the final authority to decide the poll symbols and their allotment.

He was responding to a query on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) not accepting the NCP (SP)'s request to freeze the trumpet symbol available in the free list of symbols, for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

"The Election Commission is the final authority. Nothing can be done now," said Pawar.