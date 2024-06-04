Rajgarh Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: Rodmal Nagar Leads Against Digvijaya Singh

Rajgarh: In Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency, sitting MP of BJP Rodmal Nagar is leading by 1.4 lakh votes against veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Nagar has secured 7,56,139 votes while Digvijaya Singh is trailing with 6,10,602 votes.

Digvijaya Singh said that the polling in Rajgarh is not as per his expectations. Counting has been completed in only half the seats, let's see what happens, he said.

He also congratulated Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge under whose leadership the party has come up with such a good performance and lauded Rahul Gandhi for his hardwork and commitment. He said that BJP will not be able to secure majority following which infighting will increase.

Digvijaya Singh contested the Lok Sabha elections after 33 years after his last victory in 1991. The veteran Congress leader had practically called it a quit to his parliamentary career, however, when the party ordered, he entered the election field with full force.

Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat is Digvijaya’s home turf as his political career started from Rajgarh where he was the president of the Raghogarh municipal committee between 1969 and 1971. Digvijaya comes from a royal family, as his father Balbhadra Singh was the titular king of Raghogarh.

Digvijaya first won Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency in the 1984 elections, however lost it to BJP’s Pyarelal Khandelwal in 1989, only to win it back in 1991.

During the election campaign in 2024, Digvijaya Singh described it as the last election of his political career, hoping to gain voters' sympathy. BJP leader Amit Shah, who was campaigning for this issue, took a dig at him over this, urging voters to bid a permanent electoral farewell to the Congress leader. Shah

He used a famous Urdu couplet of Fidvi Lahori ‘Aashiq Ka Janaza Hai Zara Jhoom Ke Nikle’, as he appealed to the people to ensure Digvijaya lost by a record number of votes.

As for the sitting MP Rodmal Nagar, he registered victories with substantial margins in 2014 and 2019. An OBC face, Nagar comes from the Kirar community, the same former BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh belongs to.

2024 contest: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1875211, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 76.04% (1425911 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 3 on May 7, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Rodmal Nagar retained the seat, getting 823,824 votes, comprising 65.37% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Congress’ Mona Sustani by a substantial margin of 4,31,019 votes. In 2014, Nagar had won from this seat after bagging 596,727 votes (59.04%), and defeating Amlabe Narayan Singh of Congress by a margin of 2,28,737 votes.