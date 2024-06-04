Guna Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia Wins By 5 Lakh Votes

Guna: BJP candidate and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has won from Guna Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 5.4 lakh votes as per Election Commission counting data. He has secured 9,23,302 votes while his nearest rival, Yadvendra Singh Yadav of Congress is trailing with 3,82,373 votes.

This seat is witnessing an interesting political scenario as Jyotiraditya Scindia seeks to reclaim the home turf, which he lost in 2019 when he was in Congress. In high-stake Guna, where votes of the Yadav community can tilt the scales, Scindia faced Yadvendra Singh Yadav of Congress. In 2019, Scindia, who was then the Congress candidate, lost the Scindia family bastion to BJP's KP Yadav.

BJP dropped incumbent MP Yadav who had sprung a surprise in 2019 polls, and fielded Scindia, giving the latter the opportunity to regain his family’s stronghold. The opposition Congress also played a strategic move, picking Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav, to cash in on the discontent among Yadavs in the constituency. Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav has BJP roots as his father, Late Rao Deshraj Singh Yadav, had previously won the Mungaoli seat thrice for the BJP. Yadvendra joined the Congress in 2023 in the wake of Scindia family’s increasing influence within the saffron party ranks.

As for Scindia, who heads Civil Aviation and Steel ministries in Modi’s cabinet, he is counted among the significant young faces of BJP, and if he is able to win from Guna, his stature is likely to go a few notches higher in the saffron party.

Guna comprises the entire Ashok Nagar district and sections of the Shivpuri and Guna districts. The eight assembly constituencies that come under it are Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Chanderi, and Mungaoli.

2024 contest: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1889551, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 72.43% (1368554 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 3 on May 7, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Krishna Pal Singh "Dr. K. P. Yadav" of BJP won from Guna, getting 614,049 votes, comprising 52.11% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia (who was with Congress then) by a margin of 1,25,549 votes. In 2014, Jyotiraditya M Scindia had won from this seat for the third consecutive time, polling 517,036 votes (52.94%) and defeating Jaibhansingh Pawaiya of Congress by a margin of 1,20,792 votes.