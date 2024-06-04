Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress' Anto Antony Wins with 66,064 Majority

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) : Sitting MP and Congress candidate Anto Antony has maintained his lead over Anil Antony of BJP and Dr. TM Thomas Isac of CPIM in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency results 2024. Anto Antony won the seat with 66,064 votes majority in the results announced on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old constituency, Pathanamthitta witnessed a triangular contest between the sitting Congress MP Anto Antony, BJP national spokesperson and national secretary Anil Antony and former finance minister and CPIM central committee member Dr. TM Thomas Isac. Anto Antony who completed a hat trick in 2019 general election is seeking a consecutive fourth term this time, though his winning margin has been consistently dropping in each election.

Counting of votes in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency has been completed. The total number of votes polled by Anto Antony was 367,210. LDF candidate Thomas Isaac got 301,146 votes and BJP candidate Anil Antony got 234,098 votes.

Considering the demographic peculiarities of the constituency, all the three fronts fielded candidates from Christian community, as it comprises nearly 40% of total population in the constituency. In 2019, BJP fielded K Surendran from Pathanamthitta and increased its vote share considerably. In 2014, BJP got 15.98% votes in Pathanamthitta, which increased to 28.97% in 2019. This time, BJP eyes a split in Nair, Eezhava and Orthodox votes in the constituency. If Anil Antony can surpass the last time vote of 2.97 lakh in favour of the BJP, the saffron party hopes for a miracle in Pathanamthitta. The voter turnout was 74.19% and 65.81 %in 2019 and 2014 elections respectively. This year it dipped to 63.37%. Anto Antony's victory margin has also seen a drop from 111206 (2009) to 56191 (2014) and then to 44,243 in 2019.

2024 contest: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1429700, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 63.37% (906051 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 2 on April 26, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Anto Antony registered his third consecutive win from this constituency polling 380,927 votes, comprising 37.11% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Veena George of CPM by a margin of 44,243 votes. In 2014, Antony had polled 358,842 votes (41.27%), defeating independent candidate Adv. Peelipose Thomas by a margin of 56,191 votes.