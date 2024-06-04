Hisar Lok Sabha Seat Result Live 2024: Congress' Jai Prakash Wins By Over 60,000 Votes

Hisar (Haryana): Congress candidate Jai Prakash has won by over 60,000 votes in Hisar Lok Sabha seat, according to the latest data by Election Commission of India. The grand old party candidate was contesting against BJP candidate Ranjit Singh.

Counting of votes began at 8 am at 91 designated centres amid tight security, officials said. More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth operations at the counting centres.

Hisar Lok Sabha constituency is seeing a riveting electoral battle with three members of the influential Chautala family, split along political lines, pitted against each other. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Naina Chautala, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Sunaina Chautala -- the two daughters-in-law of the Chautala clan -- and BJP's Ranjit Singh Chautala are pitted against each other.

Ranjit Chautala is the brother of the fathers-in-law of Sunaina Chautala and Naina Chautala -- a relationship sometimes referred to as 'chacha sasur'. The Congress has fielded three-time MP and veteran leader Jai Prakash from the seat.

Naina Chautala (57) is the wife of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala and mother of former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. INLD Women Wing general secretary Sunaina Chautala (47) is the wife of party leader Abhay Singh Chautala's cousin Ravi Chautala. Ravi Chautala is the son of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala's younger brother late Partap Singh Chautala. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Brijendra Singh defeated Dushyant Chautala. Brijendra joined Congress in March 2024, after he was miffed over BJP government’s Agniveer scheme and handling of the wrestlers’ protest.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 1790722, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 65.27% (1168784 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 6 on May 25, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Brijendra Singh, who then was with BJP, won from Hisar, getting 603,289 votes, comprising 51.13% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Dushyant Chautala of Congress by a heavy margin of 314,068 votes. In 2014, Chautala had won from the seat, securing a total of 494,478 votes. Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) stood second with a total of 462,631 votes, losing by 31,847 votes.