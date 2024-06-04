Gurgaon Lok Sabha Seat Result Live 2024: BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh Wins By Over 75,000 Votes

Gurgaon (Haryana): BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh has won by over 75,000 votes in Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, according to the latest data by Election Commission of India. The saffron party candidate was contesting against Congress candidate Raj Babbar.

Babbar, in his campaign highlighted his Haryana connect to beat the ‘outsider’ jibe while Singh appealed to voters to again go for the “tried and tested”. According to the Congress leader, his family had arrived in Ambala after the country’s Partition. Singh targeted Babbar, saying he is an ‘outsider’.

Babbar’s candidature was announced by the Congress on April 30. Congress leader and former Haryana minister Ajay Singh Yadav was also a strong probable from the seat, which comprises nine assembly constituencies: Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, Punhana.

Rao Inderjit Singh has won the Lok Sabha elections five times, consecutive three victories from Gurgaon since 2019 and twice from Bhiwani Mahendragarh. In 2009, he contested the elections on Congress ticket and won. But in 2014, before the Lok Sabha elections, he joined BJP, got the ticket, and defeated Congress candidate Captain Ajay Yadav. At present, he is the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation at the Centre. He has been a minister in Narendra Modi's government for the last ten years.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 2573411, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 62.03% (1596240 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 6 on May 25, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Rao Inderjit Singh retained Gurgaon, getting 881,546 votes, comprising 60.94% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Capt. Ajay Singh of Congress by a massive margin of 3,86,256 votes. In 2014, Rao had won from this seat, polling 644,780 votes (48.82%) and defeating Zakir Hussain of INLD by a margin of 2,74,722 votes.