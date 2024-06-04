Faridabad Lok Sabha Seat Result Live 2024: BJP's Krishan Pal Wins By Over 1.5 Lakh Votes

Faridabad (Haryana): BJP candidate Krishan Pal has won by over 1.5 lakh votes in Faridabad Lok Sabha seat, according to the latest data by Election Commission of India. The saffron party candidate was contesting against Congress candidate Mahender Pratap Singh.

Counting of votes in the state began at 8 am at 91 designated centres amid tight security, officials said. More than 10,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth operations at the counting centres.

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar is contesting from the Faridabad parliamentary constituency. He has been the MP from Faridabad for the last two terms. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he defeated Congress candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana by 6.38 lakh votes. He was ranked third among those who won the highest number of votes in the entire country. Presently, he is the Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries at the Centre. Congress has fielded senior leader Mahendra Pratap Singh as its candidate from the Faridabad Lok Sabha seat.

The constituency is dominated by Gurjar, Jat, Punjabi, Brahmin and Meo-Muslim voters. Krishan Pal Gurjar is looking to complete a hat-trick from Faridabad and has said that he will get over 10 lakh votes this time, considering his 2019 exploits. As for Congress candidate Singh, he is a five-time MLA eyeing an electoral comeback. JJP's youth leader Nalin Hooda (36) is also in the fray in this constituency but the battle is majorly between the BJP and Congress.

2024 polls: The total number of registered voters in this constituency in the 2024 polls was 2430212, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 60.52% (1470649 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 6 on May 25, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Krishan Pal retained the seat, getting 913,222 votes, comprising 68.80% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Avtar Singh Bhadana of Congress by a massive margin of 6,38,23 votes. Pal had won from this seat in 2014 as well, polling 652,516 votes (57.71%), again defeating Bhadana by a heavy margin of 4,66,873 votes.