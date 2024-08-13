ETV Bharat / state

Elected Minister Should Hoist Tricolour on Independence Day, Politics Over It Unfortunate: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Amid a controversy over who hoists the flag at the Delhi government's Independence Day ceremony here, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia Tuesday assailed Lt Governor V K Saxena, saying there should be no problem with an elected minister doing it.

The Delhi government's General Administration Department (GAD) has refused to comply with its minister Gopal Rai's direction to make arrangements for Education Minister Atishi to hoist the national flag as per a letter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the LG.

However, the LG office has maintained that no letter from Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody, has been received. Tihar jail authorities have said the CM's letter was not sent to the LG because it was not permitted according to prison rules. Sisodia said it is "very unfortunate" that "such petty politics" is being done on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

"I read in the papers that when a conman Sukesh writes letter, the Tihar administration duly submits it to the LG office. The LG too promptly takes action on it. But, when the Delhi chief minister writes a letter, the LG asks Tihar officials not to send it to him," said Kejriwal's former deputy.