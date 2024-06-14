Elected from Two Constituencies, Sikkim CM Vacates Soreng-Chakung

Gangtok (Sikkim): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday resigned as the MLA of the Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency and decided to retain his other seat, Rhenock. His resignation was accepted by Speaker M N Sherpa, according to a notification issued by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA).

Tamang was elected from the two seats in the assembly elections. The SKM swept the polls, winning 31 of the 32 constituencies. "In pursuance of Section 70 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 read with Rule 91 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, P S Tamang, member, elected from 07-Soreng-Chakung and 19-Rhenock assembly constituencies has tendered his resignation from 07-Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency on June 14, 2024," the notification issued by SLA secretary Lalit Kumar Gurung said.

Consequently, Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency stands vacant with effect from the afternoon of June 14, 2024, it said. The 56-year-old Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president will represent Rhenock seat in the assembly.

Earlier in the day, Tamang announced his decision to vacate Soreng-Chakung seat in a Facebook post, saying, "I apologise to the people of Soreng-Chakung constituency as I have decided to step aside, allowing an honest and loyal party functionary to serve you as your legislator." He took the decision in compliance with the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, under Section 67/A, which mandates that one of the two constituencies must be relinquished within 14 days of the announcement of results.

"Tomorrow, 15th June, marks the last day for this decision. Thus, with a heavy heart, I must make this crucial announcement, today," Tamang, the senior-most MLA in the assembly serving a seventh straight term, said. Soreng-Chakung was represented by Tamang's son Aditya in the previous assembly.

Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai on Thursday resigned as the MLA of Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency, only a day after taking oath. She had won from the seat in the recently concluded assembly polls, defeating Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) candidate Bimal Rai.