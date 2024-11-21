Call It Divine Intervention, 76-Year-Old Survives After Falling Off Moving Train, Reunites With Son

Sambalpur: The dense wilderness of Sambalpur was adamantly quiet in the early hours of Thursday, broken only by the distant rumble of the Puri-Ahmedabad Express. Beneath the dim moonlight, 76-year-old Parvati Das found herself alone and injured, lying on the railway tracks in an area known for elephant movement. Disoriented and far from human contact, her survival seemed improbable—until fate intervened.

Parvati, a resident of Kendrapara district, had been traveling with her son Pradyuman, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. The family was en route to Ahmedabad when tragedy struck. Around 3 am, while the train slowed near Hatibari station due to elephant movement, Parvati, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues, wandered to the train door. When she slipped and fell onto the tracks as her family slept, none knows. The family was unaware of the unfolding crisis till the son woke up to find the mother missing.

By the time the train had reached Bargarh station, 70 km away, and panic set in. Meanwhile, as providential dispensation had it, Parvati was spotted by a vigilant trackman patrolling near Hatibari. Suspicious of an elderly woman standing alone on the tracks at such an hour, he rushed to her aid and alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Rairakhol RPF officer ASI Manoj Kumar Samal recounted the rescue operation: “The trackman informed us immediately. We reached the spot, provided her with first aid for minor injuries to her head and hand, and ensured that she is taken to safety as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Parvati’s son Pradyuman reported about her missing to the RPF at Bargarh. Coordination between the two stations led to a video call where the son Parvati was identified. She was then rushed to the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

Reunited with his mother, Pradyuman expressed relief and gratitude to the railway staff and trackman who played a critical role in saving her life. “We were terrified when we realized she was missing, but thanks to the RPF and everyone involved, my mother is safe. I cannot but thank all the personnel involved,” he said.

On questions about why Parvati ventured to the door at such an hour, ASI Samal explained, “As per her son, she has been battling mental health issues for six years and is on medication. It seems she became disoriented and tried to get off the train while it was slowing near Hatibari.”

Parvati and her family returned to Bhubaneswar by passenger train later that day. The miraculous escape has left many reflecting on the unpredictability of life and the timely interventions that can make all the difference.