ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Woman Suffering From Cancer Dies 'Due To Power Outage' At Rajasthan Hospital

The woman's son-in-law said that the power outage for one and half hours disrupted the oxygen supply leading to her death.

Vishnu said that there was a power outage at the hospital for about an hour on Wednesday night, which he said disrupted the oxygen supply to the ward where Shanti Bai was admitted.
Vishnu said that there was a power outage at the hospital for about an hour on Wednesday night, which he said disrupted the oxygen supply to the ward where Shanti Bai was admitted. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

2 Min Read

Bundi: In an alleged grave medical negligence, an elderly woman suffering from cancer died due to oxygen shortage caused by a power outage here at the District Hospital in Rajasthan on Wednesday night, her relatives said.

The hospital administration has rubbished the allegations, it said were baseless.

'Oxygen Shortage Due To Power Outage Killed My Mother-in-law'

The deceased's son-in-law, Vishnu said that his mother-in-law Shanti Bai, a resident of Matunda, was admitted in the district hospital for the last two days. Vishnu said that there was a power outage at the hospital for about an hour on Wednesday night, which he said disrupted the oxygen supply to the ward where Shanti Bai was admitted.

“When I asked the staff to start the generator, they sent me to the guard, who clearly said that the generator was out of order, Vishnu said, adding that his mother-in-law died for want of oxygen.

The power shortage, as seen in a viral video, plunged the entire hospital premises in darkness and chaos for around one and half hours. After the woman's death, the angry family members created a ruckus in the hospital premises and lodged a protest against the alleged medical negligence. Slogans were raised against the administration and a demand was made to fix the accountability of the staff. The family members alleged that the generator was out of order and the staff did not help. They said the negligence not only took the life of the cancer patient, but has endangered the lives of dozens of patients.

Hospital Administration Denies Allegations

District Hospital Superintendent Dr. NL Meena rejected the allegations and said that oxygen was supplied to the hospital from the central line, which, he said, remains functional round the clock.

“It has nothing to do with the power outage. The treatment of cancer patient Shanti Bai was already going on. The family members should understand about such serious patients, but it is unfortunate that people make false allegations,” Dr Meena said.

The hospital Superintendent however failed to explain what actually caused the woman's death.

MLA Speaks

Bundi Congress MLA, Harimohan Sharma said that he also had come across the video of the incident adding he will talk to the concerned officials in this regard.

Read More:

  1. Patient On Dialysis Dies After 'Power Failure And Genset Glitch' At Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor Hospital
  2. Odisha: Pregnant Woman Dies Due To 'Doctor's Negligence' At Daringbadi CHC, Body Carried On Shoulders For 8 KM

Bundi: In an alleged grave medical negligence, an elderly woman suffering from cancer died due to oxygen shortage caused by a power outage here at the District Hospital in Rajasthan on Wednesday night, her relatives said.

The hospital administration has rubbished the allegations, it said were baseless.

'Oxygen Shortage Due To Power Outage Killed My Mother-in-law'

The deceased's son-in-law, Vishnu said that his mother-in-law Shanti Bai, a resident of Matunda, was admitted in the district hospital for the last two days. Vishnu said that there was a power outage at the hospital for about an hour on Wednesday night, which he said disrupted the oxygen supply to the ward where Shanti Bai was admitted.

“When I asked the staff to start the generator, they sent me to the guard, who clearly said that the generator was out of order, Vishnu said, adding that his mother-in-law died for want of oxygen.

The power shortage, as seen in a viral video, plunged the entire hospital premises in darkness and chaos for around one and half hours. After the woman's death, the angry family members created a ruckus in the hospital premises and lodged a protest against the alleged medical negligence. Slogans were raised against the administration and a demand was made to fix the accountability of the staff. The family members alleged that the generator was out of order and the staff did not help. They said the negligence not only took the life of the cancer patient, but has endangered the lives of dozens of patients.

Hospital Administration Denies Allegations

District Hospital Superintendent Dr. NL Meena rejected the allegations and said that oxygen was supplied to the hospital from the central line, which, he said, remains functional round the clock.

“It has nothing to do with the power outage. The treatment of cancer patient Shanti Bai was already going on. The family members should understand about such serious patients, but it is unfortunate that people make false allegations,” Dr Meena said.

The hospital Superintendent however failed to explain what actually caused the woman's death.

MLA Speaks

Bundi Congress MLA, Harimohan Sharma said that he also had come across the video of the incident adding he will talk to the concerned officials in this regard.

Read More:

  1. Patient On Dialysis Dies After 'Power Failure And Genset Glitch' At Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor Hospital
  2. Odisha: Pregnant Woman Dies Due To 'Doctor's Negligence' At Daringbadi CHC, Body Carried On Shoulders For 8 KM

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PATIENT DIES AFTER POWER CUTRAJASTHAN CANCER PATIENT DEATHDEATH DUE TO POWER OUTAGEBUNDI HOSPITAL CANCER PATIENT DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.