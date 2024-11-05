Elderly Woman Shot Dead During Attempted Robbery At Bank Kiosk In Jashpur

Jashpur: A bank kiosk operator sustained bullet injuries and his grandmother was killed during an attempted armed robbery in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in broad daylight in Bataikela village under Kansabel police station area of ​​Jashpur. Two bike-borne masked men had come to the kiosk and attempted robbery. When operator, Sanju Gupta tried to stop them a scuffle ensued.

Seeing her grandson being attacked, the 65-year-old woman tried to intervene. After which, the miscreants hit Sanju with the butt of a gun and shot at them. The elderly woman died on the spot and Sanju was admitted to Kansabel Community Health Centre in a seriously injured condition.

"Two masked men had come to the SBI customer service kiosk in the afternoon for attempting a robbery. In a face-off with the robbers, the kiosk operator was injured and his grandmother was killed. The accused are absconding but police have launched a search operation for them and the duo will be arrested soon," Shashi Mohan Singh, SP said.

On information about the incident, a team from the local police station reached the spot. Police spoke to the neighbours and the eyewitnesses before registering a case and launching searches.