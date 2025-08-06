ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Woman Kills Son-In-Law After He Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Her In Telangana's Nirmal

The woman reportedly hit her son-in-law with a stick and then strangled him as he tried to assault her sexually.

A 68-year-old woman allegedly killed her son-in-law after he repeatedly sexually assaulted her under the influence of alcohol at Taroda village in Muthol mandal of Nirmal district
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Nirmal: A 68-year-old woman allegedly killed her son-in-law after he repeatedly sexually assaulted her under the influence of alcohol at Taroda village in Muthol mandal of Nirmal district.

According to Muthol Circle Inspector Mallesh and Sub-Inspector Bitla Persis, Sheikh Nazim (45), originally from Himayatnagar in Maharashtra, had been residing in Taroda village with his wife, son, and mother-in-law for the last 10 years. A daily wage laborer, Nazim had long been addicted to alcohol and had been harassing his family members.

Around 10 days back, his wife, a mason by profession, had left for Shivani village in Maharashtra along with their son for work, leaving her other alone at home. On August 2, Nirmal returned home in an inebriated state and sexually assaulted her mother-in-law. She sustained injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

On August 4, Nazim once again came home in an inebriated state and tried to sexually assault his mother-in-law again. However, unable to bear the repeated abuse, his mother-in-law beat him with a stick and then strangled him to death. Police have arrested the woman and sent her to judicial remand. She is being questioned. A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS, and further investigation is underway.

