65-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped In Lakhisarai Over Cigarette Dispute; 2 Held

Lakhisarai: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Bihar’s Lakhisarai, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the Suryagarha police station area, they said.

The incident occurred due to a minor dispute over cigarettes, police said, adding the accused, angered by the woman’s refusal to provide cigarettes, broke into her home, kidnapped and raped her.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around midnight when the accused arrived at the woman’s shop asking for cigarettes. "When the shop was not opened, the accused broke the door with weapons. The family members tried to hide, but the assailants dragged the elderly woman from her house, beating her severely and forcibly taking her to the outskirts of the village, where she was gang-raped,” police said.

The woman in her complaint claimed that she was beaten up and when she resisted and pleaded with the accused to leave my house, they dragged her for a kilometre to the fields.

"They left me unconscious and fled after carrying out the crime,” the woman stated in her complaint.