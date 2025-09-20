Elderly Woman Cremated At Home As Fails To Find Dry Land In Flood-Hit Punjab
Gurnam Kaur's mother Satnam said he has received no assistance by the government yet.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST
Kapurthala: Floods have wreaked havoc in Punjab with people trying to survive the calamity amid government apathy and negligence.
In one such incident from Sangra village in Sultanpur Lodhi, an elderly woman had to be cremated at her home as the region remains flooded. Gurnam Kaur (75) could not bear the devastation caused by the flood and her health deteriorated.
"My mother's health started deteriorating on September 11. As soon as the floodwater started rising again, she started worrying and her health deteriorated further. We could not even get a boat on time so that we could take her to the hospital on time," said Gurnam's son Satnam Singh.
He said when he managed to take his mother to the hospital, the doctors refused to admit her. "But after our pleas, they started treating my mother and after a while told us that she had passed away," he said.
Satnam said the floodwater around his house has rendered him and his family helpless. "My mother has passed away and my father too is ill. We pray to God to relieve us of the pain and suffering," he said.
Satnam said no government official helped him or his family. "If Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had taken steps on time, we would not have been in such miserable state," he said. Locals said a dam near the village had broken on August 11 and it worsened the flood situation further.
