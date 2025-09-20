ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Woman Cremated At Home As Fails To Find Dry Land In Flood-Hit Punjab

Gurnam Kaur's mother Satnam said he has received no assistance by the government yet.

Floods have wreaked havoc in Punjab with people trying to survive the calamity amid government apathy and negligence.
File photo of Gurnam Kaur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 20, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kapurthala: Floods have wreaked havoc in Punjab with people trying to survive the calamity amid government apathy and negligence.

In one such incident from Sangra village in Sultanpur Lodhi, an elderly woman had to be cremated at her home as the region remains flooded. Gurnam Kaur (75) could not bear the devastation caused by the flood and her health deteriorated.

"My mother's health started deteriorating on September 11. As soon as the floodwater started rising again, she started worrying and her health deteriorated further. We could not even get a boat on time so that we could take her to the hospital on time," said Gurnam's son Satnam Singh.

Floods have wreaked havoc in Punjab with people trying to survive the calamity amid government apathy and negligence
Gurnam Kaur's house surrounded by floodwater (ETV Bharat)

He said when he managed to take his mother to the hospital, the doctors refused to admit her. "But after our pleas, they started treating my mother and after a while told us that she had passed away," he said.

Satnam said the floodwater around his house has rendered him and his family helpless. "My mother has passed away and my father too is ill. We pray to God to relieve us of the pain and suffering," he said.

Satnam said no government official helped him or his family. "If Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had taken steps on time, we would not have been in such miserable state," he said. Locals said a dam near the village had broken on August 11 and it worsened the flood situation further.

Also Read

Punjab Floods: Toll Climbs To 55 With 2 More Deaths

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJABCREMATION AT HOMESULTANPUR LODHISANGRA VILLAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.