Elderly Woman Cremated At Home As Fails To Find Dry Land In Flood-Hit Punjab

Kapurthala: Floods have wreaked havoc in Punjab with people trying to survive the calamity amid government apathy and negligence.

In one such incident from Sangra village in Sultanpur Lodhi, an elderly woman had to be cremated at her home as the region remains flooded. Gurnam Kaur (75) could not bear the devastation caused by the flood and her health deteriorated.

"My mother's health started deteriorating on September 11. As soon as the floodwater started rising again, she started worrying and her health deteriorated further. We could not even get a boat on time so that we could take her to the hospital on time," said Gurnam's son Satnam Singh.