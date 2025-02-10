ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Elderly Struggle As Children Abandon Them For Assets; Over 3,300 Complaints Filed In Two Years

Hyderabad: Indicating the growing neglect of parents by their children in Telangana, over 3000 complaints have been lodged by senior citizens in the state in the last two years, officials said.

Rising Cases Of Neglect

It is understood that 3,308 complaints have been filed by senior citizens in Telangana in just two years indicating the growing severity of the issue.

While some parents are pressured to transfer property by their children, others face harassment and are abandoned despite enduring hardships to raise their children. Sources said that in many cases, siblings deceive each other to gain control over their parents' assets, thereby further complicating the matter.

In one instance, an elderly woman from Hyderabad, who has two sons and two daughters, was neglected by their children. Shockingly, when the woman wanted to sell her house and use the money for her expenses, she found that the property had already been transferred via a gift deed to one of her sons.

The woman later filed a complaint under the Old Age Maintenance Act with the District Collector. Following her complaint, authorities canceled the gift deed, and ensured she was taken care of, while ordering her children to provide medical treatment and a monthly allowance.

In another instance, a retired employee, whose children are settled abroad, faced threats from his tenant when he sought to sell his valuable house in Hyderabad. The employee approached the authorities under the Elderly Welfare Act after which the District Collector ordered an investigation. The tenant was later evicted by a team of police and revenue officials.