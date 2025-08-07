ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Shopkeeper Beaten To Death Over Non-Veg Food Refusal In Rajasthan

Udaipur: An elderly shopkeeper was allegedly beaten to death by four persons for not giving them non-vegetarian food at Sayra police station area in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Nanuram Khatik (60), who used to run a non-veg food shop outside his house. Sayra police station officer Kishore Singh said four youths reached the shop at Vishma village late on Wednesday night to buy non-vegetarian food, but they did not have enough money to buy their preferred food item.

After knowing about this, Nanuram refused to give them meat. The dispute escalated over this matter, and the four accused beat up the shopkeeper.

Singh said the shopkeeper suffered serious injuries in his hands and legs as the attackers made an attempt to kill him by smothering him. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and found Nanuram grievously injured, while the attackers fled from the spot. He was first taken to the government hospital and then to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.