Elderly Radha Swami Satsang Worker Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Girls In Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Two minor girls were allegedly raped by a 75-year-old Radha Swami Satsang Vyas worker in the Syana Kotwali area here, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after one of the victims became pregnant. Based on the families' complaints, the ashram worker used to rape them by feeding intoxicants in the name of sweet pills for eight months. We have arrested the accused, police said.

Police further said that the victims are from different families in the village and studying in classes six and eight, who used to go to the Satsang Vyas Ashram. "One of them stays right in front of the ashram. Therefore, both would go to play on the ashram premises," police added.

According to Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police Shankar Prasad, "A few days ago, one of the victims started having stomach pain and was rushed to the doctor. After the ultrasound report came, she was found four and a half months pregnant."

"The victim shared the entire incident with her kin mentioning her friend's story as well. Subsequently, both of the families headed to the Kotwali police to file a complain," the SP added.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Premchand Sharma said that the accused chief servant Mohanlal was arrested. "The accused confessed his heinous act during the interrogation process," Sharma added.