Elderly Pilgrim From Hyderabad Dies At Varanasi Airport Due To Cardiac Arrest

Haribabu had reached Varanasi with his family on a pilgrimage two days ago.

Elderly Pilgrim From Hyderabad Dies At Varanasi Airport Due To Cardiac Arrest
File image of Varanasi airport (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 8:18 AM IST

Varanasi: In a tragic incident, an elderly pilgrim from Hyderabad died after falling unconscious at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Monday, officials said.

Haribabu, aged 70, a resident of Hyderabad, had reached Varanasi with his family on a pilgrimage two days ago. He reached the airport to return to Hyderabad at around 10.40 in the morning, where his health deteriorated.

The elderly passenger reached the aerobridge with his son through a lift from the terminal building to board his flight. As soon as he reached the aerobridge, he fell unconscious. This created panic among the airline staff and passengers. The airport medical team gave him first aid. But he died during treatment at the airport.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport Director Puneet Gupta said that the condition of the Hyderabad-based passenger had deteriorated seriously at the airport. The airport administration sent Haribabu's body to Pandit Deendayal Government Hospital by ambulance, where he was declared brought dead. Doctors informed that Haribabu died due to cardiac arrest. The body was then handed over to his son, Niranjan.

