Two Elderly Men Die Of Electrocution In UP's Mirzapur

The victims were identified as Kallu Kol, 55, and Brigelal Nirala, 65, who worked as tailors in the shop they had rented in the market.

Elderly Men Die Of Electrocution In UPs Mirzapur
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

Mirzapur: Two elderly men died in a suspected case of electrocution caused by a short circuit at a shop in Durjanipur Nadauli market here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Drumandganj Kotwali police station area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.

The victims, Kallu Kol (55) and Brigelal Nirala (65) worked as tailors in the shop they had rented in the market. On Wednesday morning, when the two failed to open their shop, a local tea stall owner, who worked beside their shop, became suspicious and raised an alarm, Singh said.

The locals then informed the police, who, upon arriving, accessed the shop through an alternate entrance and found the two men lying near an electric iron, with their bodies partially burnt, he said.

"Initial investigation suggests that they were using the electric iron at night, which may have caused an electric current leading to their deaths. The electric current likely sparked a short circuit, which caused a fire that burned their bodies," Singh said.

Police have completed the necessary legal formalities and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, he said. Further investigation is underway, Singh added.

