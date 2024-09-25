From Trash to Treasure: The Story Of A Rag Picker In Rajasthan's Barmer With A Genius Like Memory

Barmer (Rajasthan): Nukalaram Meghwal, a 68-year-old resident of Aati village in Barmer district in Rajasthan has stunned locals and visitors alike with his extraordinary knowledge and memory.

Despite only having a fourth-grade education, Nukalaram Meghwal says he can effortlessly recite the names of over 40 countries worldwide, 30 rivers, and all the districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh within minutes.

Nukalaram Meghwal, a 68-year-old rag picker speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

The 68-year-old supports his family by picking up garbage in the streets of the city. Nukalaram believes that no work is small, but just hard work and honesty should prevail.

He said that despite having only formal education till fourth grade, he has a keen interest in reading books and newspapers.

Nukalaram Meghwal's impressive memory has earned him widespread admiration. His ability to recall such detailed information within a short period is a testament to his intellectual curiosity and dedication to learning. Despite his humble occupation as a garbage picker, Nukalaram Meghwal's passion for knowledge shines through.

His remarkable talent has not only captured the attention of his community but has also sparked interest among scholars and researchers. As word of his exceptional abilities spreads, the 68-year-old Nukalaram's story serves as an inspiring reminder that education and intellectual growth are not confined to formal institutions.