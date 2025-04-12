ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Mauled To Death by Bears In Rajasthan's Rajsamand Village; Panic Grips Locals

Rajsamand: In a shocking incident near Thoria village, Rajsamand district, Rajasthan, a 75-year-old man was killed in a bear attack early Saturday morning. The incident occurred in Bhali Basti, where the victim, Sawalal Balai, had gone out to attend nature's call around 4 am when he was attacked by two bears.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Roshanlal of Kelwara Police Station, the bears dragged Sawalal into a nearby field. Hearing his screams and the commotion caused by nearby cattle, his family and villagers rushed to the spot. Despite their efforts to chase the bears away using sticks and torches, Sawalal had already suffered severe injuries.

Family members of the victim Prakash, Sohanlal, Bhura Lal and Pannalal managed to retrieve him and bring him back home. A 108 ambulance arrived soon after and shifted him to the Kelwara Community Health Center, but he was declared dead on arrival. His body was later kept in the mortuary.