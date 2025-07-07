Elderly Man Loses 73 Lakh After Meeting Woman On Dating App

Thane: An elderly person in Maharashtra was duped of Rs 73 lakh by a woman whom he met on a dating site. The woman enticed the man to invest the money in a gold trading scheme through an application while promising good returns.

The 62-year-old resident of New Panvel area in Navi Mumbai and the woman were in touch through the dating app between March and May of 2024. After the initial interactions, the two continued chatting on WhatsApp during which the woman, who identified herself as Zia, lured the man to invest in a gold trading scheme, PTI reported, quoting an official from Khandeshwar police station.

After the woman assured the victim of high returns and persuaded him to use a specific trading application, the elderly subsequently invested Rs 73.72 lakh over a span of three months. He, however, grew suspicious as no returns were credited.

The man then tried to contact the woman about the promised returns and the invested money; however, she stopped responding and eventually became incommunicado. Realising that he had been cheated, the man then approached the police with a complaint.

On July 4, after a preliminary inquiry, the police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

He said the police were working to trace the accused and track her digital footprints.