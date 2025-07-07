ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Man Loses 73 Lakh After Meeting Woman On Dating App

A 62-year-old man from Maharashtra lost Rs 73 lakh after a woman he met on dating app enticed him to invest in gold trading scheme.

Representational image
Representational image (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST

1 Min Read

Thane: An elderly person in Maharashtra was duped of Rs 73 lakh by a woman whom he met on a dating site. The woman enticed the man to invest the money in a gold trading scheme through an application while promising good returns.

The 62-year-old resident of New Panvel area in Navi Mumbai and the woman were in touch through the dating app between March and May of 2024. After the initial interactions, the two continued chatting on WhatsApp during which the woman, who identified herself as Zia, lured the man to invest in a gold trading scheme, PTI reported, quoting an official from Khandeshwar police station.

After the woman assured the victim of high returns and persuaded him to use a specific trading application, the elderly subsequently invested Rs 73.72 lakh over a span of three months. He, however, grew suspicious as no returns were credited.

The man then tried to contact the woman about the promised returns and the invested money; however, she stopped responding and eventually became incommunicado. Realising that he had been cheated, the man then approached the police with a complaint.

On July 4, after a preliminary inquiry, the police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

He said the police were working to trace the accused and track her digital footprints.

Read More

Former IAF Officer Duped Of Rs 1 Crore Through 'Digital Arrest' Scam In Noida

Thane: An elderly person in Maharashtra was duped of Rs 73 lakh by a woman whom he met on a dating site. The woman enticed the man to invest the money in a gold trading scheme through an application while promising good returns.

The 62-year-old resident of New Panvel area in Navi Mumbai and the woman were in touch through the dating app between March and May of 2024. After the initial interactions, the two continued chatting on WhatsApp during which the woman, who identified herself as Zia, lured the man to invest in a gold trading scheme, PTI reported, quoting an official from Khandeshwar police station.

After the woman assured the victim of high returns and persuaded him to use a specific trading application, the elderly subsequently invested Rs 73.72 lakh over a span of three months. He, however, grew suspicious as no returns were credited.

The man then tried to contact the woman about the promised returns and the invested money; however, she stopped responding and eventually became incommunicado. Realising that he had been cheated, the man then approached the police with a complaint.

On July 4, after a preliminary inquiry, the police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

He said the police were working to trace the accused and track her digital footprints.

Read More

Former IAF Officer Duped Of Rs 1 Crore Through 'Digital Arrest' Scam In Noida

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELDERLY MAN CHEATEDGOLD FRAUDGOLD TRADING FRAUDELDERLY DUPED OFDATING APP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.