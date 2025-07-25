ETV Bharat / state

Father Of A BSF Soldier Killed In Uttarakhand's Roorkee Over Old Rivalry

Roorkee: A 60-year-old man was killed by an unidentified individual in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, officials said on Friday. The incident took place in the Toda Kalyanpur village under the Civil Lines Kotwali area of Roorkee, they said.

The deceased, identified as Kanwarpal, was found dead near a village temple with multiple stab wounds on his neck, stomach, and back. One of his hands was also found severed.

According to police, the murder is suspected to be the result of an old rivalry with another villager. The incident came to light after Kanwarpal’s family reported him missing for nearly three hours. While searching for him, they discovered his mutilated body lying near the temple. The body has been sent to Roorkee Civil Hospital for post-mortem.