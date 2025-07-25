Father Of A BSF Soldier Killed In Uttarakhand's Roorkee Over Old Rivalry

Roorkee: A 60-year-old man was killed by an unidentified individual in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, officials said on Friday. The incident took place in the Toda Kalyanpur village under the Civil Lines Kotwali area of Roorkee, they said.
The deceased, identified as Kanwarpal, was found dead near a village temple with multiple stab wounds on his neck, stomach, and back. One of his hands was also found severed.
According to police, the murder is suspected to be the result of an old rivalry with another villager. The incident came to light after Kanwarpal’s family reported him missing for nearly three hours. While searching for him, they discovered his mutilated body lying near the temple. The body has been sent to Roorkee Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
Initial investigation revealed deep stab wounds and injury marks at several places on the deceased’s body. A forensic team was called to the scene and collected crucial evidence. Roorkee Circle Officer (CO) Narendra Pant also reached the spot along with the local police team and began inquiries.
SP Haridwar Rural, Shekhar Chandra Suyal, confirmed the killing and said, “The body of an elderly person named Kanwarpal has been recovered near a temple in Toda Kalyanpur village. He has been killed. The forensic team has also been called for an investigation on the spot.”
“Evidence suggests he was killed due to a personal rivalry. The case is being investigated from all aspects. Police teams have been formed, and the accused will be arrested soon,” Suyal added.
Kanwarpal’s son is serving in the BSF. The family has informed the police about previous enmity with a person from the same village.
