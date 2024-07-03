ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Elderly Man Hit By Train, Body Stuck On Engine, Travels 5Km

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

Passengers waiting at Ghatkeswar railway gate were taken aback after they saw a dead body stuck on the engine of a Secunderabad-bound train. They informed railway staff after which, RPF personnel removed the body and sent it for post-mortem. His identity could not be ascertained yet, police said.

Elderly Man Hit By Train, Body Stuck On Engine, Travels 5Km
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks near Bibinagar in Telangana, police said on Wednesday. His body got stuck on the engine as the train covered five kilometres till it reached Ghatkeswar.

Finally, passengers waiting at the railway gate in Gatkeswar saw the incident and informed the railway staff. After which, the train was sopped after crossing Ghatkeswar and RPF personnel removed the body from the engine. They have sent it for post-mortem.

Railway Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the elderly man. He was wearing a blue shirt, an orange lungi and had a wristlet on his right hand, they said.

An official said that prima facie it seems that the accident occurred between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar. The train was plying from Warangal towards Secunderabad when it hit the man. Following which, he had succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The body remained stuck on the train's coupling till Ghatkesar, he said.

The Railway Police have registered a case in this connection and investigations have been initiated, the official said. Efforts are on to ascertain his identity following which, his family members would be informed, he added.

Read more:

11-Yr-Old Boy Dies As Toy Train Overturns In Chandigarh Mall

Hyderabad: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks near Bibinagar in Telangana, police said on Wednesday. His body got stuck on the engine as the train covered five kilometres till it reached Ghatkeswar.

Finally, passengers waiting at the railway gate in Gatkeswar saw the incident and informed the railway staff. After which, the train was sopped after crossing Ghatkeswar and RPF personnel removed the body from the engine. They have sent it for post-mortem.

Railway Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the elderly man. He was wearing a blue shirt, an orange lungi and had a wristlet on his right hand, they said.

An official said that prima facie it seems that the accident occurred between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar. The train was plying from Warangal towards Secunderabad when it hit the man. Following which, he had succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The body remained stuck on the train's coupling till Ghatkesar, he said.

The Railway Police have registered a case in this connection and investigations have been initiated, the official said. Efforts are on to ascertain his identity following which, his family members would be informed, he added.

Read more:

11-Yr-Old Boy Dies As Toy Train Overturns In Chandigarh Mall

TAGGED:

ELDERLY MAN HIT BY TRAINBODY STUCK ON THE ENGINEHIT BY A TRAINMAN RUN OVER BY TRAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.