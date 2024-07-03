Telangana: Elderly Man Hit By Train, Body Stuck On Engine, Travels 5Km

Hyderabad: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks near Bibinagar in Telangana, police said on Wednesday. His body got stuck on the engine as the train covered five kilometres till it reached Ghatkeswar.

Finally, passengers waiting at the railway gate in Gatkeswar saw the incident and informed the railway staff. After which, the train was sopped after crossing Ghatkeswar and RPF personnel removed the body from the engine. They have sent it for post-mortem.

Railway Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the elderly man. He was wearing a blue shirt, an orange lungi and had a wristlet on his right hand, they said.

An official said that prima facie it seems that the accident occurred between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar. The train was plying from Warangal towards Secunderabad when it hit the man. Following which, he had succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The body remained stuck on the train's coupling till Ghatkesar, he said.

The Railway Police have registered a case in this connection and investigations have been initiated, the official said. Efforts are on to ascertain his identity following which, his family members would be informed, he added.

Read more:

11-Yr-Old Boy Dies As Toy Train Overturns In Chandigarh Mall