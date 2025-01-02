Elderly Man From Madhya Pradesh Turns Good Samaritan On New Year Day, Donates Land For Social Cause

Sagar: An elderly man in Madhya Pradesh turned a Good Samaritan for farmers of the state on the first day of the New Year, donating 38 acres of valuable land worth Rs 60 crore for the construction of Shikshatirtha, an educational institute and a seed conservation centre to preserve organic seeds of farmers.

Rajkumar Jain of Bundelkhand's Sagar is earning accolades for his commitment. Jain, who amassed wealth by struggling throughout his life had taken the resolution to donate land 25 years ago. Soon after he donated the land for education and social welfare, locals started comparing him with Bundelkhand's philanthropist, Bhamashah.

Jain said, “When Acharya Vidyasagar had come to Sagar in 1998 and opened a cowshed here, then I had donated land for the cowshed. Finding inspiration from him, I decided that I would donate land for education and social welfare as well. My cherished day came on January 1, 2025. I fulfilled my wish. I wrote a donation letter in front of Acharya Vidyasagar's disciple Muni Sudhasagar.”

Fought legal complications and land mafias

Jain had bought 38 acres of land in 2000 to fulfil his dream, but due to legal complications, the registration of the land became possible in 2004. He had bought the land from a childless person, so the relatives had put a claim on the land. Many land mafias also adopted pressure tactics to capture the land, but Rajkumar Jain remained firm on the resolution taken in front of Acharya Vidyasagar and finally bought the land and donated it for social purposes.

Muni Sudhasagar has decided that Shikshatirtha will be built here to educate the children of Bundelkhand who are deprived of education or belong to the poor section. Apart from this, an organic seed conservation centre will be built here to attract farmers towards organic farming. Along with this, arrangements will be made on this land for activities related to social welfare.

Jain expressed his joy over the fulfilment of his wish. He said "In 1998, being inspired by Acharya Vidyasagar, I had donated land for a cowshed. I thought of contributing for educational purposes. At that time, there was a case going on regarding the land. The registration of the land was stopped. It was done in 2004.”

Rajkumar's father came to Sagar from Karaiya village when he was young. In Sagar, he used to live on rent in Bariaghat ward. After this, in the year 1986, he started the first agricultural pesticide factory in Sagar division.

Rajkumar's elder son Nilesh Jain said, "My father has donated land for education. We are feeling proud of his actions. We will contribute to similar causes in future too. He overcame many challenges and finally achieved his target. My father had the blessings of Vidyasagar Maharaj."

Nitin Jain, Jain's other son, said, "Keeping in mind the plight of the children deprived of higher education in Bundelkhand, my father made a significant contribution to their education. He had fulfilled his wish after 25 years of fight.”