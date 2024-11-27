Struggle Of Elderly For Pension Opens Tales of Lost Papers And Broken Promises

Balasore: In Balasore, the golden years of retired government employees are overshadowed by relentless struggles for their rightful pension. Instead of enjoying a life of dignity after decades of service, they find themselves entangled in bureaucratic red tape, running from office to office with no resolution in sight. These aren’t just stories of delayed payments—they are tales of mounting despair, lost hope, and the silent suffering of the elderly who are left to fend for themselves in the face of an unyielding system.
Take the case of 62-year-old Rajnikant Behera. After serving diligently for decades, Behera retired in August 2022. Yet, over a year later, he is still waiting for his pension. The root of his misery? A service account number that has been lost in the labyrinth of officialdom. “I’ve been running between Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, and Angul for over ten years to link my EPF account number,” he says, his voice heavy with exhaustion. “I am diabetic, and I can’t even afford my medicines. How long will I have to live like this?”
For Rajnikant, every unanswered query and every delayed response deepens his frustration. “They tell me to write letters, visit offices, and wait. But for how long?” His eyes well up as he speaks of the indignity of begging for what is rightfully his.
A Broken System
The struggles of the pensioners are not limited to people like Rajnikant. Harendra Bindhani’s story is even more tragic. After retiring as a watchman in 1985, Bindhani passed away, leaving his wife Chanda to fight for his pension. Today, Chanda lies bedridden in their crumbling home, dependent on her son’s meager daily wages.
Chanda's family pension was stuck in court legalities as her husband was charged with marrying a second time. Though the claim petition continued for years, it was proved that the allegation was false. Even then Herendra's pension has not reached Chandani when she is bedridden.
Shyamsunder Dasmohapatra, a family friend assisting Chanda with her pension application, recounts the ordeal. “The court decided in her favor, but the paperwork has been stuck for six years. The AG and treasury offices keep losing documents, and we’re forced to start all over again. Chanda and her son survive on scraps while the officials keep passing the buck,” Dasmohapatra alleged.
The Toll of Indifference
Radharanjan Das, a former Junior Engineer, retired in March 2017. His case paints a grim picture of the systemic inefficiencies plaguing the pension process. “There’s no coordination between departments,” he laments. “One writes a letter, another seeks clarification, and I’m left running between offices. There is utter chaos between Zilla Parishad and panchayat office. I’ve written to the Collector, the Panchayat Raj Department—nothing works. My retirement has been spent chasing paperwork instead of enjoying peace. Grievance letters are not being addressed and the person concerned is not even getting a copy of the grievance letter.”
Like Radharanjan, countless retirees recount stories of physical and emotional tolls. Many suffer from illnesses, unable to afford basic healthcare without their pensions. Others struggle to provide for their families, their hopes of a dignified retirement shattered.
A Ray of Hope?
To address these grievances, the Balasore District Administration, in collaboration with the Public Administration and Grievances Department, organized a Pension Adalat on Tuesday. Led by District Magistrate Suryavanshi Mayur Vikas, the court aimed to resolve pending cases. Officials from the Accountant General’s office and senior accounts officers participated, hearing 280 complaints. By the end of the day, 127 cases were discussed, and pension papers were handed to 10 beneficiaries.
District Magistrate Suryavanshi expressed optimism and said, “This is an opportunity to resolve pension issues directly. We hope to streamline the process very soon and ensure no one is left behind.”
While the Pension Court offers hope, for many like Rajnikant and Chanda, the scars of their struggles remain. “They tell us to hope,” says Dasmohapatra bitterly, “but we’ve been hoping for decades. All we want is what we deserve.”
The Bigger Picture
The plight of these pensioners highlights systemic flaws in governance and accountability. While courts and grievance redressal mechanisms exist, they often function as temporary band-aids rather than lasting solutions. The question remains: who will take responsibility for the lost years, the unpaid dues, and the dignity stripped away from those who served their country?
For now, the elderly pensioners of Odisha wait—some with fading hope, others with quiet resignation—dreaming of a day when their pensions will arrive and their long battles will end.
Read More