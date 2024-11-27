ETV Bharat / state

Struggle Of Elderly For Pension Opens Tales of Lost Papers And Broken Promises

Balasore: In Balasore, the golden years of retired government employees are overshadowed by relentless struggles for their rightful pension. Instead of enjoying a life of dignity after decades of service, they find themselves entangled in bureaucratic red tape, running from office to office with no resolution in sight. These aren’t just stories of delayed payments—they are tales of mounting despair, lost hope, and the silent suffering of the elderly who are left to fend for themselves in the face of an unyielding system.

Take the case of 62-year-old Rajnikant Behera. After serving diligently for decades, Behera retired in August 2022. Yet, over a year later, he is still waiting for his pension. The root of his misery? A service account number that has been lost in the labyrinth of officialdom. “I’ve been running between Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, and Angul for over ten years to link my EPF account number,” he says, his voice heavy with exhaustion. “I am diabetic, and I can’t even afford my medicines. How long will I have to live like this?”

For Rajnikant, every unanswered query and every delayed response deepens his frustration. “They tell me to write letters, visit offices, and wait. But for how long?” His eyes well up as he speaks of the indignity of begging for what is rightfully his.

A Broken System

The struggles of the pensioners are not limited to people like Rajnikant. Harendra Bindhani’s story is even more tragic. After retiring as a watchman in 1985, Bindhani passed away, leaving his wife Chanda to fight for his pension. Today, Chanda lies bedridden in their crumbling home, dependent on her son’s meager daily wages.

Chanda's family pension was stuck in court legalities as her husband was charged with marrying a second time. Though the claim petition continued for years, it was proved that the allegation was false. Even then Herendra's pension has not reached Chandani when she is bedridden.

Shyamsunder Dasmohapatra, a family friend assisting Chanda with her pension application, recounts the ordeal. “The court decided in her favor, but the paperwork has been stuck for six years. The AG and treasury offices keep losing documents, and we’re forced to start all over again. Chanda and her son survive on scraps while the officials keep passing the buck,” Dasmohapatra alleged.

The Toll of Indifference

Radharanjan Das, a former Junior Engineer, retired in March 2017. His case paints a grim picture of the systemic inefficiencies plaguing the pension process. “There’s no coordination between departments,” he laments. “One writes a letter, another seeks clarification, and I’m left running between offices. There is utter chaos between Zilla Parishad and panchayat office. I’ve written to the Collector, the Panchayat Raj Department—nothing works. My retirement has been spent chasing paperwork instead of enjoying peace. Grievance letters are not being addressed and the person concerned is not even getting a copy of the grievance letter.”