Elderly Farmer Dies Of Heart Attack At Shambhu Border As Protest Against Central Government Continues

Amritsar: An elderly farmer from Punjab’s Amritsar district died of a heart attack at the Shambhu border on Wednesday while participating in the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

The deceased, Pargat Singh, a resident of village Lopoke Kakkar in Guru Nagari, Amritsar, having only 2 acres of land, would often participate in the farmers’ protest as a way to express his support. Singh had reached the protest site of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) at the Shambhu border.

Singh was among the thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s policies when he suddenly collapsed, officials said on Friday. His death has triggered grief among the farming community, especially those protesting.

The second edition of Kisan Andolan at Punjab and Haryana’s Shambhu and Khanauri borders, respectively, will complete one year on February 13. As the anniversary approaches, the number of farmers gathering at both protest sites is also increasing gradually. On Thursday, a large contingent of farmers arrived at the Shambhu border from Amritsar, bringing tractor trolleys to reinforce the protest.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders are actively strategising to ensure the success of the three Kisan Mahapanchayats scheduled between February 11 and February 13. At the same time, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s fast-unto-death has now entered its 66th day, drawing further attention to the movement.