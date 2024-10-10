Elderly Couple Found Dead In Water Tank Of House In Nagaur, Suicide Suspected

Nagaur: An elderly couple was found dead in the water tank of their house in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Karni Colony of Nagaur. A case has been registered and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, they added.

The couple, Hazari Ram (70) and Chawali (68), lived alone in the house and was engaged in property-related disputes with family members. Police suspect that the two died of suicide over these disputes.

SP Narayan Togas said the elderly couple was not seen in the area for two days after which, neighbours informed their son, who in turn reported the matter at the Kotwali police station, apprehending that some untoward incident may have happened to his parents.

A team from the Kotwali police station reached the couple's house and inspected it. Police saw that the water tank was uncovered and on peeping inside, found the two bodies submerged in water.

During inspection, police found several notes pasted on the walls of the house and an investigation was initiated on the basis of these notes. In view of the seriousness of the incident, the SP along with other officers reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The notes have revealed that the couple was under stress due to ongoing family feud over property issues, police said. The couple has accused their sons, daughters-in-law, some family members and a few relatives for their condition, they adedd.

The bodies were taken out of the tank and shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.