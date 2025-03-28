Elderly Couple Dies By Suicide After Being Harassed By Cyber Fraudsters In Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi: An elderly couple died by suicide after being threatened by fraudsters who in a video call said that their' photo ID has been used for committing cyber fraud.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Beedi village of Khanapura taluk. The deceased were identified as retired railway employee Diego Najarat (83) and Pavia Najarat (79). For the last few months, cyber criminals had been calling and threatening the elderly couple. The fraudsters, who claimed to be police officers, had threatened that some people had committed fraud using their photo ID cards. Intimidated by the threats, the couple had transferred around Rs 50 lakh to the fraudsters' account on various occasions. However, the fraudsters continued harassing them to pay more.

After examining the bodies sent to the district hospital for postmortem, Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guleda said a suicide note was also found at the couple's house. "They (couple) received a call that someone had committed cyber fraud using their photo ID. After this, the fraudsters transferred the call to another person. It is not known what conversation took place between them. They demanded money to fix the case. The couple had paid 50 lakhs to the cyber fraudsters. After this, the couple called the person whom they had paid earlier. But since nobody received the call, the couple sent a message saying that they would commit suicide. After this, the couple committed suicide," he said.

The SP said if people contact the police immediately after being subjected to cyber fraud, such incidents can be avoided. "We are also creating a lot of awareness. Nothing can be achieved if lives are lost like this,” he said.

The SP said Najarat worked in the Railways in Maharashtra. He retired 22 years ago and had settled in Beedi village with his wife. The couple did not have children. "We have registered a case under various sections of cyber crime laws. The case has been transferred to the district cyber police station,” he said.

Arogyappa Padanakatti, a resident of Beedi village, said, “We came to know of the couple's death at around 7.30 on Thursday night. While one body was found inside the house, the other body was found near a water tank. When the police came and inspected the bodies, there were injuries on them and a knife was found at the spot. He said the couple did not tell anyone that they were being troubled by cyber fraudsters. It is learnt that the fraudsters had been harassing the couple by calling them since January 10, Arogyappa added.

Suicide No Solution

It is important for people suffering from mental problems and stress to talk to someone. Taking help at the right time can improve the situation and tragic incidents like suicide can be prevented. You can contact these helpline numbers. Aasra Helpline- 080-25497777; Sneha Foundation Helpline Number- 04424640050 (24x7 available); JeevanAastha Helpline - 18002333330.