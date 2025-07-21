ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Couple Die Of Bettles Bite in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

Tenkasi: An elderly couple died and three other individuals are unwell after being bitten by poisonous beetles from a coconut tree in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi, officials said on Monday. The deceased have been identified as 85-year-old Lakshmanan and his 80-year-old wife Maharashi. Three more people are suffering from the beetle bites and are receiving treatment in critical condition.

Lakshmanan, a native of the Seevanallur area of Tenkasi district, his wife were was working in the field with their family on Monday. After finishing the field work, everyone was tired. At the same time, AnnaDhanam (free food) was provided at the nearby temple. Upon learning of this, the family, including Lakshmanan and Maharashi, went to the temple to have food.

A beetle nest present at a coconut tree there suddenly broke, and the beetles roamed there, biting five people, including Lakshmanan and Maharashi. Unable to bear the pain of being bitten by poisonous beetles, the people nearby rescued them and admitted them to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment. Both Lakshmanan and Maharashi died while being admitted for treatment. Moreover, three people are undergoing treatment in a hospital, officials added.