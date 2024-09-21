ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Couple Begging Outside Temple Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An elderly couple, begging outside a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, was killed after being hit by a luxury car on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours outside the Permat temple in Gwaltoli area of Kanpur. The car, however, fled after the incident. Both were seriously injured and died on the spot.

Deceased, identified as Nirbhay Chand (70) and his wife Shanti Devi (65), were residents of Sajeti area and earned their living by begging. They used to sit outside the temple throughout the day and spend the night in the temple premises itself.

The accident has been captured on a CCTV outside the temple. On information, police personnel from several police stations, including DCP Central and ADCP Central reached the spot and investigations were initiated. The accused car driver is being searched on the basis of CCTV footage, police said.

DCP Central Dinesh Tripathi said a case has been registered against the unknown driver. "Search is on for the driver and investigations are underway," he said.