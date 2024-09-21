ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Couple Begging Outside Temple Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Kanpur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

A car that was leaving the temple premises after darshan was reversing when it hit an elderly couple, who was begging outside the temple. The car fled the scene immediately after the accident while the couple died on the spot. The accident has been captured on CCTV.

Elderly Couple Begging Outside Temple Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Kanpur
Temple premises (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An elderly couple, begging outside a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, was killed after being hit by a luxury car on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours outside the Permat temple in Gwaltoli area of Kanpur. The car, however, fled after the incident. Both were seriously injured and died on the spot.

Deceased, identified as Nirbhay Chand (70) and his wife Shanti Devi (65), were residents of Sajeti area and earned their living by begging. They used to sit outside the temple throughout the day and spend the night in the temple premises itself.

The accident has been captured on a CCTV outside the temple. On information, police personnel from several police stations, including DCP Central and ADCP Central reached the spot and investigations were initiated. The accused car driver is being searched on the basis of CCTV footage, police said.

DCP Central Dinesh Tripathi said a case has been registered against the unknown driver. "Search is on for the driver and investigations are underway," he said.

According to locals, both were considered saints and people visiting the temple used to give them alms as per religious beliefs. They said that likewise other days, the deceased were sitting in front of the temple in the early hours of Saturday when a couple arrived in a luxury car to visit the temple at around 5 am.

After offering their prayers at the temple, the couple was leaving in their car when the vehicle hit the deceased while it was reversing. Nirbhay Chand and his wife died on the spot. While the nearby people rushed to save the couple, the car fled from the spot.

