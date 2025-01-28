Elderly Cancer Patient Digitally Arrested By Cyber Fraudsters In Uttar Pradesh; Duped Of Rs 41 Lakh

Agra: In a shocking case of fraud, cyber fraudsters defrauded an elderly man suffering from cancer of Rs 41.68 lakh after digitally arresting him in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

On the complaint of the victim, the Cyber Police Station has registered a case and started an investigation.

In his complaint, the victim 70-year-old Rajendra Kumar Jain, a resident of Indrapuram on Shamshabad Road, told the police that he received a call on his mobile on the morning of January 11 with the caller telling him that an account had been opened in his name in a branch in Mumbai in which crores of rupees of hawala money had been deposited.

According to the elderly, the caller made him talk to another person impersonating Cyber Cell Inspector Varun Kumar. Kumar, the complainant said, made him talk to a 'DCP' in the Cyber Police, who told him that the RBI, CBI and cyber cell were investigating the hawala and money laundering cases against him.

Jain said that at 5:30 PM the same day, he received a Whatsapp call from a person impersonating a Mumbai Police official.

The caller, Jain said, sent many documents of CBI, RBI and cyber cell to him and threatened to implicate his children in the case if he informed the police about it. Due to the threat he did not even venture out of his own house, he said.

Jain said that from 11 January to 21 January, received multiple calls by the unknown callers, who made him transfer a cumulative Rs 41.68 lakh to different accounts.

“When I went to the bank branch on 21 January, I suspected fraud and so I talked to my son posted in a government department in Aligarh. My son stopped the withdrawal of money from my bank accounts. After this, I complained to the cyber crime police station on January 22,” he said.

DCP City Suraj Rai said that a case has been registered in the cyber crime police station while further investigation is going on in the case.