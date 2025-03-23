ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Buddhist Pilgrim Dies In Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad

Nwe Nwe Aye, part of 18 member group, arrived in Farrukhabad on Friday and suffered dehydration and was shifted to Lohia Hospital where she died.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

Farrukhabad: An elderly pilgrim, who had come to visit the Buddhist pilgrimage Sankissa from Myanmar died in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Nwe Nwe Aye, a sexagenarian retired professor hailing from Sagaing in Myanmar. Mog, was part of a group of 18 pilgrims, who reached Sankissa on Friday.

Advocate Prabhu Dayal, who was also with the pilgrims, said that Mog suffered vomiting and diarrhea on Saturday afternoon after which she was rushed to a local hospital from where she was referred to Lohia Hospital on Saturday night where the doctors declared her dead after examination.

EMO Dr. Vaibhav Yadav said that the cause of death will be revealed in the post-mortem report. The police have been informed, further action is being taken, Yadav said.

Reports said that the deceased Buddhist retired professor was part of 81 members from Myanmar, who arrived in India on March 6. The members later got divided into different groups to visit various Buddhist sites in the country as per reports. The group of Myanmar tourists was scheduled to return home on Monday.

It is understood that the deceased Nwe Nwe Aye was not married and is survived by two sisters and four brothers.

