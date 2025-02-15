ETV Bharat / state

Elderly American Woman Drowns At Kerala’s Kovalam Beach

An American woman, on a vacation with friends, died after she was pulled into deep waters and was unable to swim back.

An American woman, on a vacation with friends, died after she was pulled into deep waters and was unable to swim back.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A 75-year-old US citizen drowned at Kovalam beach on Saturday afternoon, police said. A Russian national who attempted to rescue the American woman was injured during the effort and hospitalised. However, his condition is now stable, they added.

An official from Vizhinjam police station said the woman, who was on vacation with friends, was pulled into deep waters while bathing and was unable to swim back to shore. She was rescued from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save her life, the official added.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 75-year-old US citizen drowned at Kovalam beach on Saturday afternoon, police said. A Russian national who attempted to rescue the American woman was injured during the effort and hospitalised. However, his condition is now stable, they added.

An official from Vizhinjam police station said the woman, who was on vacation with friends, was pulled into deep waters while bathing and was unable to swim back to shore. She was rescued from the water and rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save her life, the official added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOVALAM BEACH DROWNING INCIDENTAMERICAN WOMAN DROWNSAMERICAN WOMAN DROWN IN KERALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.