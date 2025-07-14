Deoghar: Elaborate preparations have been made for the Shravani Mela at Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand's Deoghar. This year the administration is taking the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern techniques to ensure a smooth conduct of this event.

For this year’s Shravani Mela particular emphasis is being laid on sanitation, transportation and safety.

This time around a QR code has been provided for the devotees to register their complaints that the administration claims to resolve within half an hour. Now the Jalabhishek ritual has also been simplified and made more convenient for devotees. The practice of Jalabhishek carried out here signifies the flow and purity of life symbolized by water. It is believed to bring positivity to the devotee offering water.

Elaborate Arrangements Made For Shravani Mela At Deoghar’s Baidyanath Dham (ETV Bharat)

There will be no VIP darshans this year and the devotees can either obtain a ‘Shighra Darshanam coupon’ for Rs 600 or wait for their routine turn.

More than 12,000 security personnel have been deputed to ensure the safety of the Kanwariyas returning from Sultanganj with special instructions to deal sternly with those selling intoxicants or behaving indecently.

Priests Dhruv Narayan Falahari and Ashok Punilwar disclosed that the Mela provides an impetus to the local economy particularly those managing hotels, tent houses and contractors. They said that trade worth Rs 1000 crores is carried out here.

The administration claims to have taken steps to ensure that goods are not sold at inflated prices. The security personnel have also been trained to handle a stampede like situation.

Elaborate Arrangements Made For Shravani Mela At Deoghar’s Baidyanath Dham (ETV Bharat)

Jharkhand’s Director General of Police Anurag Gupta said, “Special plans have been prepared to manage the crowds at the Shiva temples in Deoghar and Dumka.” He disclosed that the Special Branch officials have also been put on alert.

Apart from 60 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), officials from other departments like power, transport, health and road maintenance have also been deputed for the events at the two temples.

Baidyanath Dham is one of the 12 Jyotirlings and has an important place in the scriptures. A priest at the temple SN Jha disclosed that when Ravana was granted a boon by Lord Shiva that he would accompany him to Lanka, the latter had kept a condition that the Jyotirling presented to him should not be kept on the ground on the way.

“But Ravana, while having the urge to answer nature’s call, handed it over to a sheep herder near Deoghar. This herder was Lord Vishnu who did not want the Jyotirling to reach Lanka. So in the garb of the herder he placed it down and since then it stands here as Baidyanath Dham,” he said.

It is believed that Lord Shiva himself chose Deoghar as the venue because Ravana might have misused the additional powers that he would have obtained by taking the Jyotirling to Lanka.

The unique aspect of this temple is that Maa Shakti stands alongside Lord Shiva here. The ‘Gathbandhan Puja’ held here by tying a thread between two domes is very famous and is believed to bring good luck to the devotee’s family.

Another priest Sunil Charan Mishra said, “This Puja is particularly done for a good married life.”

Another interesting aspect of Baidyanath Dham is the presence of Panchshool instead of Trishul (trident) that can be seen at the other Jyotirlings.

According to senior priest Baba Jhalak, “The Panchshool symbolizes the Panchtatva of fire, water, air, soil and sky. It is also a symbol of safety.”

During the Saawan month, a large number of Kanwariyas bring Gangajal here from Sultanganj. A 'kanwar' (holy pot) carrying the Ganges water is not placed down on the ground on the entire route as the devotees bringing it continue chanting Lord Shiva’s name.

Mishra disclosed, “It is also believed that Lord Ram had also carried out the Jalabhishek here to ensure a victory in Lanka. This practice is followed by the devotees.

Besides the main temple of Lord Shiva 21 other temples dedicated to various deities dot this complex. It is believed that five of these were built by Lord Vishwakarma and the rest were built by various kings and the ancestors of the priests.

The Puja timings during the Mela have been fixed from 4 AM to 8 PM. The Shringar Puja is done from 8 PM to midnight and Puja by the authorities begins at 3 AM.