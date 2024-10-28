Ekta Gupta Murder Case Solved But Many Questions Remain Unanswered

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully solved the Ekta Gupta murder case, where a 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her gym trainer, with whom she was in a relationship, and buried after she objected to his engagement with another person. However, there are several loopholes in the case and many questions remain unanswered.

According to the police, the gym trainer had dug a 10-foot-deep pit to bury the body and it took just 45 minutes to complete the entire task. This has raised questions since at least five to six persons are needed for this work. It is said that if a single person had to dig the pit then it would have taken at least six hours.

The woman had been missing for four months and after killing her, the body was buried next to the DM residence compound. It seems that the incident's script was written after watching the Bollywood movie 'Drishyam'.

Ekta Gupta, a resident of Civil Lines in the Kotwali police station area of ​​the city, was murdered by Vimal Soni, a gym trainer of Green Park Stadium. During interrogation, accused Vimal Soni told police that Ekta had come to the gym on the morning of June 24 and sometime later they had met at the parking lot. Police said the two had an argument as Ekta objected to Vimal's friendship with other women and was angry after knowing about his engagement. Viman Soni had allegedly punched her on the neck, resulting which she fell unconscious and then he strangled her to death with a rope.

However, this theory has been ruled out by Vimal's sister-in-law, who has told the media that his engagement was cancelled a year ago. She said that Vimal's marriage was fixed in Mirpur Cantt, but within a year, the girl had refused to marry him.

Also, residents of the area said that the gate through which Vimal is said to have reached the Officer's Club has not been opened for years. It is being alleged that police are being misled and some influential person may be involved in it.

Three doctors conducted the postmortem but the the reason for the murder could not be ascertained as the body had turned into a skeleton. Now the samples have been sent to experts for further investigation. Doctors only found a rope tied to the neck bone and it is believed that the murder was committed by strangulation.

Senior police officers said that the security has been tightened at Ekta's house in Rishi Nagar of Shuklaganj. Ekta was married to Rahul Gupta in 2010 and had two children. There has been no report of the relationship between Ekta and her husband being strained.

Vimal Soni's family consists of his mother, three brothers and four sisters but he lived alone. He roamed around the city with Ekta's body for hours in his Hyundai i10 car. A few days ago, Vimal had told his sister-in-law Kalpana about the incident and had also said that he would surrender soon. After murdering Ekta, Vimal stayed at his sister-in-law's maternal home in Mahoba for several days.

DCP East SK Singh said during interrogation the accused provided information about the place where the body was buried. If the police had not been alerted, the case would still be a murder mystery. The police team has also been awarded Rs one lakh by the police commissioner for solving the case.