Eknath Shinde Takes Charge As Shiv Sena Legislature Party Leader After Landslide Victory

Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader following the Mahayuti alliance's resounding victory in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flashes victory sign (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde was elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party in Maharashtra. The decision was made during a meeting held on Sunday night, where all 57 MLA-designates unanimously passed a resolution in favour of Shinde. The meeting took place at a suburban hotel and was attended by prominent party members.

Along with the election of Shinde, three other resolutions were passed. These included praising Shinde for his leadership in securing a remarkable victory in the state assembly elections, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support, and thanking the people of Maharashtra for placing their trust in the Mahayuti alliance.

The alliance comprising Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), BJP, and Nationalist Congress party (NCP), achieved a resounding victory, securing 233 out of 288 seats in the state assembly. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray won only 20 seats, Congress managed 16, and the NCP (SC) led by Sarad Pawar won just 10 seats.

Shinde, on this occasion also felicitated all the MLAs who were present. The resolution was presented by Uday Samant, and the election of Shinde marks a major milestone for the Shiv Sena under his leadership as it moves forward in Maharshtra's political landscape.

