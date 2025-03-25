'This Is Like Taking Supari': Eknath Shinde's First Reaction To Kunal Kamra's Comments

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has broken his silence over comedian Kunal Kamra's comments on him in a show that created a major political controversy in the Western state after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the venue where it was shot.

Shinde said the comedian's actions were akin to taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against a person. "This is like taking 'supari' to speak against someone," Shinde said at a BBC Marathi event.

He said there should be a "limit", even though he referred to freedom of speech and said he understood satire. Decorum should be maintained while taking jibes otherwise the action causes a reaction, the Shiv Sena chairperson said. "The other person should also maintain a certain level, otherwise, action causes reaction," Shinde said on vandalism by Shiv Sainiks.

"This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," he said.

On Sunday (March 23) night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show was filmed. Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

While police booked both Kamra and the Shiv Sena workers involved in the vandalism, the comedian, in a statement issued on Monday, said he would not apologise for his remarks.

"I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down," he said in a post on X.

Kamra's stand-up show has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded that Kamra should apologise for his comments while opposition leaders are coming out in the comedian's defence.