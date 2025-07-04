ETV Bharat / state

Eklavya Schools Driving NEET-JEE Success For Tribals

Chhindwara: The Bhopal based Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) has become a centre of attraction for JEE and NEET aspirants across the country following the fact that of the total 67 Adivasi candidates passed out from EMRS in Bhopal, at least 57 got selected for NEET.

“Yes, it is really a proud moment for us. Fifty seven candidates from Bhopal-EMRS passed in NEET examination this year,” said SS Markam, assistant commissioner of tribal development department, Chhindwara to ETV Bharat.

According to Markam, the pass out rate as well as the better educational system at the EMRS would definitely encourage the people from the Adivasi community to enroll their names for school education.

“We hire best of the minds including IITians, experts in the education sector to train our Adivasi students,” added Markam.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) is implementing the Central Sector Scheme of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) to provide quality education to the tribal children (from class VI to XII) in their own environment from the year 2018-19.

Under the new scheme, the Government decided to establish 440 EMRSs, one EMRS in every block having more than 50 percent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons (as per census 2011).

Prior to 2019, 288 EMRS schools were initially funded under Grants under Article 275(1) of the Constitution. Accordingly, the Ministry has set the target to set up a total of 728 EMRSs benefiting around 3.5 lakh ST students across the country.

Government data in possession of ETV Bharat, Odisha registered 8.77 per cent dropout of tribal students in upper primary school and 33.12 percent in secondary schools followed by Gujarat with 6.47 per cent 20.35, and Maharashtra with 2.85 and 21.04 against the national average of 6.03 and 16.62 per cent.

“No doubt, there was a high percentage of drop out of Adivasi students. The dropout was basically associated with the capacity and condition of their family members to continue the education of their children. But, ever since the Eklavya Model Residential School scheme was started, the dropout has decreased drastically,” said Markam.

Odisha (114), Chhattisgarh (75) and Madhya Pradesh (71) are the top three States where the maximum number of EMRS has been sanctioned by the central government.

The Tamia (Chhindwara) Eklavya Model Residential School:

At least four students who passed their 12 examination from the Tamia Eklavya Model Residential School got selected in JEE this year. "The EMRS at Tamia has been able to impart proper education among Adivasi children. This achievement would definitely attract other Adivasi youths to enroll their names enthusiastically," said Rajesh Kuswaha, principal of the school to ETV Bharat.

The Tamia EMRS, situated 170-km sway from Bhopal has enrollment of 466 students from class VI-XII.

"This year, the school registered 100 percent passout in class X and 96 per cent passout in class 12," said Kushwaha.